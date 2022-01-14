Remembering El Paso sportswriter Ray Sanchez

Ray Sanchez was a storyteller at heart.
And though he was known as one of El Paso’s longest working sports journalists, his writing focused on the people at the heart of the story.
Sanchez, an author and sports historian whose columns appeared in El Paso Inc. for decades, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12. He was 94.
“He led a full life and will be missed, but the family is comforted that he is at peace,” his son, Victor Sanchez, posted on Facebook. “He loved many things during his life, most of all his wife of 75 years, Helen. He also loved his four children, Anita Henson, Victor, Daniel and David Sanchez, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.”
An El Paso native, Sanchez graduated from El Paso High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1945-47, reaching the rank of sergeant. He was a sports editor for the El Paso Herald-Post, later writing sports columns for the El Paso Times and El Paso Inc. Sanchez authored several sports books, including “The Bear Facts,” the only biography of former UTEP and Naismith Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins.
“His passion throughout his life was writing and he touched many lives with his weekly columns,” his son posted on Facebook.
“The books he wrote also highlighted his love for the city of El Paso and all that it encompasses, including its residents, El Paso High, Texas Western College (UTEP), culture and sports at every level.”
Sanchez shared touching, humorous and heartfelt stories on the likes of legendary UTEP basketball coach Don Haskins, El Paso pro-golfer Lee Trevino, Bowie High School baseball state championship coach Nemo Herrera, Fabens prize-winning horse jockey Willie Shoemaker, former Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry – and countless others.
Sanchez was honored as the Legend of the Sun Bowl in 2019. He was inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978 and was also a member of the El Paso baseball, boxing and golf Halls of Fame. He received the UTEP Gold Nugget Award in 2011 and was named the El Paso High School Outstanding Ex in 2013.
His colleagues remember Sanchez’s encyclopedic knowledge of sports – but regard him highly as far more.
“(He) was the most influential person in the history of El Paso sports media,” said fellow El Paso Inc. sports columnist Steve Kaplowitz, host of SportsTalk on KROD 600 AM Radio. “He helped create the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame, wrote many books on every local sports subject, and he was an encyclopedia of knowledge. So many of us looked up to Ray and everything he stood for.”
El Paso Inc. contributor Steve Escajeda grew up reading Sanchez’s work.
“As a kid growing up, I spent years reading his stories about UTEP sports, the Dallas Cowboys and everything in between. Imagine my excitement when I started working alongside him 20 years ago,” said Escajeda, a mass communications labs manager at El Paso Community College.
“Ray turned out to be more than a colleague to me,” Escajeda said. “He was a mentor, a second father and a dear friend. He was truly a gentleman and one of the kindnest men I’ve ever known.”
In a 2019 El Paso Inc. Q&A by Kaplowitz, Sanchez noted covering seven Super Bowls and the Dallas Cowboys during his time with the Herald-Post among the highlights of his career.
“I got to meet all of the coaches, and the circulation of the Post really boomed during that time,” Sanchez said about his Cowboys coverage.
Another career highlight was his role in the production of “Glory Road,” the 2006 Disney film about the Texas Western College (now UTEP) 1966 NCAA basketball championship team.
“When I wrote the biography of Don Haskins, ‘The Bear Facts,’ it sold like crazy in El Paso. It wasn’t because of my writing but because Haskins was so popular,” Sanchez said in the Q&A.
“Haskins then sold the rights to his biography for 10 years to Warner Brothers. Meanwhile, I was getting calls from movie studios to make a movie because in 1990, I wrote the book ‘Basketball’s Biggest Upset,’” Sanchez said.
“As soon as the 10 years ended, I got a call from Disney, and I went to Don Haskins. He told me, ‘I don’t want to fool around with the movie studios anymore,’ so I begged and pleaded with him. A screenwriter from Disney came into El Paso on my behalf to interview Haskins over breakfast. The rest is history.”
Sanchez told El Paso Inc. he’d want people to know he’d written weekly columns for 60-something years.
“I’d like to also be remembered as a writer who brought a bit of joy to El Paso sports. Over the years, I’ve received a multitude of thanks from readers. That means so much to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.