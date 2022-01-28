For nearly 20 years, the music of Reik has played on the radio and touched romantic souls across Mexico and Latin America.
The trio – Gilberto Marin, Jesús Navarro and Julio Ramirez – now brings its hits “Invierno,” “Noviembre Sin Ti” and many more to the Plaza Theatre on May 5 as part of its El Cambio USA Tour. The 23-city tour kicks off in San Diego on April 8 and ends in Orlando, Florida.
The band from Mexicali, Baja California was founded in 2003, making waves and topping the charts with its first three singles, “Yo Quisiera” and “Que Vida La Mia,” and “Noviembre Sin Ti” off their self-titled debut album. Its second album, “Secuencia,” featured the single mega ballad, “Invierno.”
Reik’s most recent hits include “Los Tragos” with Maria Becerra and “Loquita” with Rauw Alejandro.
Reik, which has won a Latin Grammy and Billboard award, has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Latin Music, including Maluma, J Balvin, Sebastián Yatra, Christian Nodal and Ozuna.
Tickets are $50 to $150 and are now on sale at elpasolive.com or ticketmaster.com.
Other recently announced El Paso concerts include comedian Kevin Hart at the Abraham Chavez Theatre Feb. 24; comedian Felipe Esparza at the Plaza Theatre March 5; Los Tigres del Norte at the Don Haskins Center April 8; and Hombres G at the Plaza Theatre on June 4.
Visit elpasoinc.com/local-events for a full calendar of entertainment happening across the borderland.
