This message from Mark Brunner of the UTEP sports information department:
“UTEP student-athletes garnered a school-record 71 Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medals... It is a gaudy number, blowing past the prior standard (49) that was set just last year in 2019-20.
“Medals are awarded to those C-USA student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or better.”
I’m so proud of what student -athletes have accomplished.
I’m also happy that I graduated from UTEP with a degree in journalism. More than that, I’m thankful for what it meant to my career.
It led to me getting a job at the former El Paso Herald-Post.
I love to tell the story of how I got that job: I had just returned from serving in the Army during World War II. I wrote an essay on Jackie Robinson breaking the color line. My journalism professor, Pete Snelson, liked it so much that when The Herald-Post called to ask for a possible assistant to sports editor Bob Ingram, he recommended me.
*****
TRIVIA QUESTION: Babe Ruth is known for his homerun power. But how many bases did he steal? Answer at end of column.
*****
I’M ALSO HAPPY THAT:
• The El Paso Chihuahuas are on roll. They have a pitcher that recently threw a 3-hitter against Albuquerque. And they recently picked up a new sponsor: Vista Markets.
• The Sun Bowl is getting along well. They recently announced that the Sun Court was being formed.
*****
BOB AGUIRRE, president of the Baseball Hall of Fame, writes that complimentary banquet tickets may be earned by securing donations to the 2021 El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame by Aug. 1. Here’s what you get per donation:
• $250 for one complimentary ticket
• $500 for two complimentary tickets
• $750 for three complimentary tickets
• $1,000 for four complimentary tickets
You can also secure one additional ticket for every $250 increment.
*****
TRIVIA ANSWER: He stole 102 bases in his career, not bad for the 1925-38 hitters› era when he was a star. Twenty-three of his 102 steals were double steals with another member of the Yankees, and he was on the front end of most of those.
___
Veteran sports journalist, historian and author Ray Sanchez welcomes suggestions for his column. His column periodically runs in El Paso Inc.’s B-Section. Contact him at (915) 584-0626, by email at rayf358@yahoo.com or online at raysanchezbooks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.