We wait again.
Rage Against the Machine – the politically outspoken band that pioneered the blending of hard rock musicianship with rap lyrics and vocals – has again postponed its much-anticipated tour.
The band’s Public Service Announcement Tour with rap duo Run the Jewels was to kick off in the borderland this spring, with shows at the UTEP Don Haskins Center March 31 and NMSU’s Pan-Am Center in Las Cruces April 1.
But the band recently posted on Instagram that the tour will now start July 9 in Wisconsin.
New dates for El Paso or Las Cruces have yet to be announced. Tickets for the postponed dates will be honored, and refunds are available for a limited time.
The tour will mark the band’s first concert in more than a decade. It was originally scheduled for summer 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Known for its left-leaning political views, the band’s music is often billed as “political rock” and is known for songs such as “Know Your Enemy,” “Fistful of Steel,” “Bulls on Parade” and “Killing in the Name.” RATM is credited with the “nu-metal” genre that dominated hard rock radio in the late ’90s.
