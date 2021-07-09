Randall King – described as one of country’s new crop of modern traditionalists – will open for headliner Cody Johnson at the Way Out West Fest in October.
“If you’re trying to pin me down as a very specific artist, there’s no other way to put it than ‘I’m Randall King,’” the artist said in a statement. “And ain’t nobody gonna tell me who I’m gonna be, either.”
King produced and released his 2016 EP, “Another Bullet,” then followed up with a 2018 self-titled album.
His most popular songs include “She Gone,” Burnin’ at Both Ends,” and “Hey Cowgirl.”
Working with what he calls the three stages of a heartbreak, King brings an organic, timeless sound to country’s mainstream, loaded with steel guitar, wide-open vocals and punchy, hard-rocking rhythms.
“Every song I write has me in it,” King said. “We don’t wait on nobody, and we don’t sit around. I’ve always been the kind to attack and stay ahead of things, so that’s what we do. We go out and kick the door down.”
The fifth annual Way Out West Fest, El Paso’s country music festival, will be held on Saturday Oct. 2 at Southwest University Park at 1 Ballpark Plaza in Downtown.
The festival will include two other special guests who will be announced at a later time, organizers said.
Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for the partly zone floor area.
Information: 915-533-2273; epwayoutwest.com
Got that 🔥! Out now! Gonna ride that hiiiiiggghhh. #RecordHigh is available now, y’all! Hope you love it as much as I do. https://t.co/jfzS5XxvSg pic.twitter.com/E38WsXEaK1— Randall King (@RandallKingBand) July 2, 2021
