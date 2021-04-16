Fans of rock-rap pioneers Rage Against the Machine will have to wait one more year to see the group reunite onstage in El Paso and Las Cruces.
The group recently announced that the Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels Public Service Announcement Tour will start in spring 2022.
The tour is now scheduled to kick off with back-to-back shows at UTEP’s Don Haskins Center in El Paso on March 31, 2022, and NMSU’s Pan-Am Center in Las Cruces on April 1, 2022.
The borderland concerts and remainder of the tour were originally scheduled for summer 2020 but were postponed until this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rescheduled tour was set to kick off in El Paso in June.
However, the band indicated in various press outlets that it would not return to the stage until all limits on capacity due to the pandemic had been lifted.
Officials with UTEP said they are confident that “by the time the new date comes, we will be operating back to normal.”
“We are excited to see the reopening of the country and our industry slowly getting back to the business of live events,” said Jorge Vazquez, director of UTEP Special Events.
The band is known for its outspokenly left-leaning political views and has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide.
RATM is regarded as a widely influential band that pioneered the blending of hard rock musicianship with rap lyrics and vocals which later became know as nu-metal that dominated hard rock radio in the late ‘90s and early-aughts.
The band disbanded in 2000, citing personal differences, with de la Rocha exiting the band and the remaining members forming the supergroup Audioslave along with Soundgarden-vocalist Chris Cornell.
RATM first reunited in 2007 at Coachella and continued to perform together before going on hiatus once again in 2011. Their El Paso concert will be the first in 10 years.
