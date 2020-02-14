The wait is over.
Rage Against the Machine have formally announced their pair of borderland shows: one at the UTEP Don Haskins Center on Thursday, March 26, and another at the NMSU Pan American Center on Saturday, March 28.
Acclaimed rap duo Run the Jewels will open both shows.
Tickets for the two concerts were to go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 on ticketmaster.com and the UTEP and NMSU Box Offices.
The two concerts mark the start of the band’s worldwide “Public Service Announcement” Reunion Tour and will be Rage Against the Machine’s first performances together in nine years.
The band, whose music is often billed as “political rock,” is best known for songs such as “Know Your Enemy,” “Fistful of Steel,” “Bulls on Parade” and “Killing in the Name.”
In an online article, Forbes music contributor Steve Baltin wrote it’s “surely no coincidence” that Rage is coming back just months before the 2020 election.
“Nor is it likely coincidence that thus far all the dates that have been announced are in the Southwest and near border towns.”
All of the proceeds from the El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix concerts will be donated to immigrant rights organizations, the band said in a news release.
“The band expressed specific interest in playing the Pan American Center,” NMSU director of special events Scott Breckner told El Paso Inc. “They reached out to us.”