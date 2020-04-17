NEW YORK — They were skeptical. The name was weird. The concept was a little crazy — but it was intriguing.
Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz and rising star Stephan James each overcame initial reluctance to become pioneers in Quibi, the mobile phone-only platform that offers installments of movies and TV in 10 minutes or less.
“When they told me about the whole endeavor, I said, ‘Really? Have attention spans come down that far? It’s now below 10 minutes?’” jokes Waltz.
Now on the other side, both film actors are firm believers in the process that transforms their art into something snack-sized. “It was kind of ingenious and I’m honestly glad I took the risk,” says James. “As the times change, we’ll change with it — and we should.”
Quibi launched on April 6 with a staggering 175-plus programs planned for this year, including “Punk’d,” with Chance the Rapper and “Chrissy’s Court,” with Chrissy Teigen administering justice in small claims cases. A snappy amalgam of “quick” and “bite,” Quibi kicked off with 50 programs all in segments no longer than 10 minutes and offers a 90-day free trial.
Two of the more prestigious scripted shows are Waltz’s “Most Dangerous Game” — co-starring Liam Hemsworth as a man who becomes hunters’ prey — and James’ “#FreeRayshawn,” the tense story of a man set up by police in New Orleans.
The actors say nothing on their Quibi film sets was different from being on a regular Hollywood one, with no dilution of quality or corners cut.
“Just because it’s short doesn’t mean it’s of lesser quality or value,” James says. “It’s not the little cousin or the derivative or the smaller form of anything. It is Quibi. It is a thing in itself.”
