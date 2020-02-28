Groundbreaking, progressive artist Sarah Jaffe will bring her eclectic, genre-bending style of indie pop, rock, folk and hip hop for a show with new-wave band Generationals to the Lowbrow Palace on March 5.
A fixture of the Dallas music scene for more than a decade, Jaffe is perhaps most widely recognized as the voice and songwriter behind the hook on Eminem’s 2013 hit “Bad Guy,” from his Grammy-winning MMLP2.
But she’s much more than just a good voice.
Jaffe’s music is explorative, personal and Rundgren-esque. Her latest EP, “Smut,” was released in October to rave reviews.
El Paso Inc. spoke to Jaffe about songwriting, genre-bending and collaborating.
Q: Do you feel that the idea of traditional genre is breaking down in the 21st century?
Yes I do, and I like that. It’s both terrifying and cool to see where the music industry itself is, but I think as far as what newer, younger artists are doing coming up, I think it’s cool as shit. I like that there aren’t any rules. I like that these young artists don’t give a shit. That amps me up because that’s what it should be about. Art shouldn’t have any lanes at all.
Q: Can you compare recording a song by yourself to collaborating?
I think that the longer that this has been my full-time job, the more I started to enjoy having those creative moments be shared.
It’s important to step outside of one’s self, especially in the creative process when things can get kind of mucky. … I’ve realized the studio is where I’m most confident and comfortable. I think through that process, collaboration just started happening. You put yourself in a creative environment with other creative people and cool things happen.
Q: What led to your contributions to Eminem’s ‘Bad Guy?’
I was in a band called The Dividends, which consisted of me and an incredible producer named S1.
He came to me to ask if I wanted to write some hooks and sent me this one instrumental that I wrote “Bad Guy” over.
Six months later, we found out that Eminem was going to use it for his new record.