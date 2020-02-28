Sarah4 2019 Lindsey Byrnes.jpeg

Sarah Jaffe will bring her Indie pop, rock, folk and hip hop sounds to Lowbrow Palace on March 5.

 Photo provided by Sarah Jaffe

Groundbreaking, progressive artist Sarah Jaffe will bring her eclectic, genre-bending style of indie pop, rock, folk and hip hop for a show with new-wave band Generationals to the Lowbrow Palace on March 5.

A fixture of the Dallas music scene for more than a decade, Jaffe is perhaps most widely recognized as the voice and songwriter behind the hook on Eminem’s 2013 hit “Bad Guy,” from his Grammy-winning MMLP2.

But she’s much more than just a good voice.

Jaffe’s music is explorative, personal and Rundgren-esque. Her latest EP, “Smut,” was released in October to rave reviews.

El Paso Inc. spoke to Jaffe about songwriting, genre-bending and collaborating.

Q: Do you feel that the idea of traditional genre is breaking down in the 21st century?

Yes I do, and I like that. It’s both terrifying and cool to see where the music industry itself is, but I think as far as what newer, younger artists are doing coming up, I think it’s cool as shit. I like that there aren’t any rules. I like that these young artists don’t give a shit. That amps me up because that’s what it should be about. Art shouldn’t have any lanes at all.

Q: Can you compare recording a song by yourself to collaborating?

I think that the longer that this has been my full-time job, the more I started to enjoy having those creative moments be shared.

It’s important to step outside of one’s self, especially in the creative process when things can get kind of mucky. … I’ve realized the studio is where I’m most confident and comfortable. I think through that process, collaboration just started happening. You put yourself in a creative environment with other creative people and cool things happen.

Q: What led to your contributions to Eminem’s ‘Bad Guy?’

I was in a band called The Dividends, which consisted of me and an incredible producer named S1.

He came to me to ask if I wanted to write some hooks and sent me this one instrumental that I wrote “Bad Guy” over.

Six months later, we found out that Eminem was going to use it for his new record.

