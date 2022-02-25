Swedish heavy rock show-stopper Ghost is coming to El Paso, co-headlining alongside Volbeat at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at the Don Haskins Center with special guests Twin Temple.
El Paso Inc. caught up with the band’s front man, Tobias Forge, who on-stage, leads the band of nameless ghouls as the devilish Papa Emeritus IV. He spoke about Ghost’s upcoming fifth album “Impera,” his love for “divorce rock,” and whether he’ll ever work with Taylor Swift’s producer.
Q: Tell us about your love for Blue Öyster Cult.
I think that the BÖC thing has been a little bit overblown because people at the beginning of our career were skeptical. They thought we just copied everything from them because we made a sort of 70s rock with fine-tuned vocals on it.
This is in no way or form or shape a diss towards BÖC, I am a fan, but they have never really meant as much as people think. I love a lot of that 70s divorce rock – big, grown men rock as opposed to punk rock. ... In general, bands like Boston, Foreigner or Genesis are probably higher up on that sort of AOR list for me.
Q: Did you call it ‘divorce rock?’
Yeah! Because they were always about divorce. They were always about love. If you listen to Boston, Journey, Kansas, Toto – it’s always grown men going though a divorce. … It’s always ‘Oh Diane! We spent some years together…’ you know?
That’s why I call it adult-oriented rock. It’s nice hi-fi, well-produced, with really good vocals. I love that stuff, and Ghost was always inspired by that, combined with more youthful extreme rock, punk, and metal that has a little more of an adolescent bite to it.
Q: Many metal bands are afraid to get too hooky, but bands like Ghost and Volbeat often flash a hooky set of teeth. Is part of that being from Sweden, where many pop music producers/writers are from?
I’m very radio driven. I had popular youth culture since day one. There were no boundaries. I was exposed to a lot of music.
My Mom was born in the 40s, so she had the whole 60s thing: Beatles, Stones, Pink Floyd, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Neil Young. My brother was very much a music lover. I got hard rock and punk rock from him. He liked a lot of pop music as well.
All of that combined is definitely why Ghost is what it is. It’s a combination of top 40 rock music from the 80s – and that could be anything from Nik Kershaw to Survivor. “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” “Moonlight Shadow,” “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”
Q: Funny that you mention ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ because Bonnie Tyler covered a Blue Öyster Cult song on ‘Going Through the Motions.’
I think what has really polluted the (metal) genre over the last 40 years is that a lot of bands have always played rock music in order to sound like a specific band. In the 70s, every band wanted to sound like Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, or Black Sabbath, depending on your level of stonerness, I guess.
Or, if you like makeup, you wanted to sound like Kiss or The Sweet. In the 80s, you had your Judas Priest fans, your Maiden fans, your Venom fans, and your Kreator fans.
If you go down to the demo level of bands that never really made it, they sound like a clone of those bands. And if you look at a band photo, all of them are wearing shirts from that band.
I was always keen – even in my old death metal bands – to combine influences. Whatever I was listening to found its way in there, like melodies. They were hidden, but I could still point at something like, a transition that was taken from Blondie or whatever…
Ghost is a little bit more androgynous, and that may be a little bit of a red flag to some people.
Q: Have you ever wanted to work with Max Martin, the producer for Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, P!nk, The Weeknd and Coldplay?
That would be great! We’re sort of in each other’s orbits in a way. Klas Ahlund (producer), who I’ve done two records with, is very good friends with him. …
One thing that’s important to know when it comes to songwriters and co-writers is that the ones that I’m working with are the ones that I do have a relationship with and have already worked with. We’re working together because we have a thing ...
I’ve been trying to write with others, but it doesn’t work, because if you don’t have a spark, then it doesn’t work.
Q: Every Ghost record had a different producer until now. What made you go back to Klas?
The thing is you need to keep moving so that you don’t get stuck in friendly comfortable mode. “Meliora,” the record I made with Klas, was really good, but the recording and the production itself left a few things to be improved. ...
When time came to record “Impera,” the writing and demoing had been done in 2020. But in early 2021, the American producer who was supposed to make the record couldn’t come because of the travel restrictions, and I couldn’t go to America.
And because Klas is also a very scheduled person, he had a project lined up that fell through. All of a sudden, he had a few months off, and I was like, “That is well-timed, because I don’t have a producer, would you like to produce the record?”
