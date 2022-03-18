Q&A: Soul Parade blossoms with ‘The Garden’

El Paso indie band Soul Parade first planted the seeds for its success in 2012 when twin brothers Eduardo and Enrique Martinez (bass and drums) linked up with guitarist Josh Gonzalez to work on some songs.
Influenced by groups like The Strokes and Arctic Monkeys, the trio released its first song, “Damage Control,” shortly after. Realizing their skill in writing snappy, tight pop songs, the trio expanded to include singer Nancy Loya, giving the band a strong frontwoman and a powerfully expressive voice.
Those seeds began to blossom with the release of several EPs and a growing fanbase.
In 2020, the band was ready to put all the hard work to harvest with a full album.
But the world had a different plan. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to Soul Parade’s recording sessions and the band would have to wait until 2021 to finish recording.
With new keyboard player Aleksya Aguirre on board, the band emerged in full blossom with its debut album “The Garden” this year.
Soul Parade recently packed the house at Love Buzz in Five Points to celebrate the album’s release on streaming platforms and vinyl.
El Paso Inc. talked to the band about its music, the pandemic’s impact on what’s next.
Q: What brought you together as a group?
The band was brought together by Joshua Gonzalez and Eduardo Martinez after a hiatus from previous band projects.
The band was made whole by the addition of Enrique Martinez, Nancy Loya and Aleksya Danahe after various iterations of Soul Parade.
Q: Tell us about what you hoped to achieve with “The Garden.”
We have been working on our new album for the last two years, but many of the songs on the album had been in progress for at least a few years. We really tried to explore new sounds to achieve a vibe reminiscent of the ’80s.
Our goal was to make an album that was diverse musically, with multiple influences on each song. The first single off the album was “Violet Sunrise,” and it has been one of our strongest releases thus far.
The overarching theme for the album has been growth and change throughout someone’s life, especially in the area of romance and relationships.
We wanted to make the theme in relation to flowers as well to symbolize growth, vibrance and then eventually the wilting away of a relationship.
Q: How has the pandemic impacted your band?
The shutdown in 2020 really just postponed all our plans for releasing the album earlier.
We were stopped in our tracks from recording and had to hold off for months before we were able to hit the studio again to record.
In the end, we were able to get back to the studio as if nothing had happened and continued to work on the album.
Q: What’s next for the band this year?
Fans can expect to look forward to new music releasing in the later part of 2022 along with scattered shows throughout El Paso.
A mini-tour is also in the works to expand our music throughout the Southwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.