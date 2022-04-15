Q&A: Puppet master, comedian (& DJ) Jeff Dunham

Beloved ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is returning to El Paso with his friends – cranky old man Walter, the annoying purple Peanut, the sombrero-wearing Jose Jalapeño on a Stick, redneck Bubba and the skeletal bomber Achmed the Dead Terrorist – for a show at the Don Haskins Center on Sunday, April 24.
Ahead of the show, El Paso Inc. talked with Dunham about his early passion in DJing, the ventriloquism-themed psychological thriller “Magic,” and the future of ventriloquism.
Q: What made you become a roaming DJ early in your career?
Honestly? Because I hated to dance. I loved performing, so I figured I’d just get a sound system and be in control of the situation instead of being in the crowd.
I was not a popular kid, a little overweight, not popular with the girls.
Then I got the dummies, and you’d think that I’d get beat up in the playground for that, but it was the opposite because I was on stage making fun of the principal and the teachers.
Q: What do you think of the film “Magic,” starring Anthony Hopkins?
I loved the dummy; I loved Anthony Hopkins, there’s nobody better. Ann-Margaret was still hot; Burges Meredith is great.
Strangely, that movie sort of followed my own career. I was in high school when the movie came out, but Corky (Hopkins’ character) had a William Morris agent – so did I. He came to Hollywood and got on the “Tonight Show.”
I did all those things, but I have not yet murdered my agent (laughs). I was just disappointed when it came out because of the ending.
You know what else was great about that move though? The trailer. That scared the living bejesus out of every kid.
Q: Are there any other great ventriloquist movies out there?
Yeah, but all the good ones are black-and-white. There’s one called “Dead of Night.“
I don’t know if any of them are bad or good or just looked upon with reverence now from people who weren’t alive when they were made, but every Hollywood take on ventriloquism is that the ventriloquist is crazy.
Q: How do you feel about that?
All publicity is good publicity. There was a movie that came out about 10-12 years ago, I can’t remember the name of it, and it was horrible! (Writer’s note: The movie is “Dead Silence.”)
I remember calling my manager at the time and going ‘Oh my gosh, what’s this going to do?’ But now I don’t care.”
Q: What’s the future of ventriloquism?
If there’s one or two or three people who are really good at it, then it’ll be just fine.
I don’t know, it’s all about the comedy to me. If you’ve got two jugglers: one is an amazing technician who is perfect, can juggle eight things at once and never messes up; are you going to watch that guy for 45 minutes?
Or are you going to watch the guy that screws up, falls down and is horrible – but funny? That’s the guy you’re going to watch over and over again.
Ventriloquism will be around just so long as there’s somebody there that’s being funny and entertaining.
It’s an odd form of entertainment that’s easy to make fun of, but if the audience is laughing, then you can’t argue with it.
