Thousands of students have returned to in-person schooling for the fall semester, prompting a jump in pediatric COVID-19 infections and leaving parents anxious about their children’s health.
Some 5 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID since the pandemic began, and more than 460 have died, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The Food and Drug Administration recently said emergency authorization for vaccines for children under 12 could come mid-winter, although it would come without FDA approval.
Pfizer last week said that its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 after a study showed a kid dosage – about a third of what’s given now – proved safe with similar or fewer temporary side effects that teens experience, the Associated Press reports. The Pfizer vaccine is already available for anyone 12 and older.
Moderna is also studying its shots in elementary-aged children but have not yet released any study results, AP reports.
In El Paso County, about 75% of those 12 and older eligible to receive the vaccine had been fully vaccinated as of Sept. 21, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services COVID dashboard.
While some parents are eager to get shots in the arms of their little ones, others remain hesitant or even apathetic about the vaccine, especially when it comes to their children.
El Paso Inc. consulted with two trusted El Paso doctors to help answer some of the uncertainty parents face about the COVID vaccine, the need for masks, and their children’s health in light of the pandemic.
Pediatrician Dr. Luis Muñoz, M.D., chief of staff at Providence Children’s Hospital, spoke to El Paso Inc. over the phone while Dr. Alison L. Days, M.D., M.P.H., former president of the El Paso County Medical Society, responded via email.
Q: Are children 12 and under at lower or higher risk than adults for COVID-19?
Dr. Days: In general, children are at a much lower risk of serious infection by COVID-19 than adults. This is unusual for a respiratory virus, as most affect young children the worst and are less serious as children build immunity with growth. COVID-19 – even Delta variant – has shown to be much worse in older individuals.
Dr. Muñoz: What I tell my patients is that children have a lower rate of complications, but they can get infected.
A lot of people don’t pay attention to 12 and under, thinking they will be ok. They can have complications, too, but at a lower rate. ICUs in bigger Texas cities are filling, in part, because children are getting sick and being hospitalized.
Q: Should children with asthma, diabetes, obesity or other high risk health factors be taking virtual classes?
Dr. Days: If the child is well controlled and takes necessary safety measures, they should be able to return to school.
Dr. Muñoz: Children who have, for example, cerebral palsy or who must be on ventilators should stay home. Children with diabetes tend to do well, even with COVID, but patients who have severe illnesses, decreased immune system, etc., should stay home.
That’s my recommendation and the recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Q: Are children more at risk of contracting COVID-19 from teachers and staff, or do children pose a greater risk to the adults?
Dr. Days: In almost all cases over the last 15 months where children have been infected, it has been transmitted from an infected adult. It is rarer for children to transmit to adults than vice versa.
Dr. Muñoz: Teachers are at a higher risk to be infected and spread the virus. Teachers need to be vaccinated and some teachers are not, from what I have found.
They are the ones passing the infections to children in most cases.
Q: Should children wear masks at school?
Dr. Days: All children should wear masks at school until we are able to vaccinate more of the school-aged population.
Dr. Muñoz: I recommend vaccinated children don’t need to wear a mask outside, but they should wear one inside. Unvaccinated children should wear a mask inside and outside.
Q: How can parents help their kids avoid contracting COVID and when should they stay home?
Dr. Days: Parents should work with kids to get used to wearing masks for the length of a school day, washing hands and reducing hand-to-face behavior. Parents should keep kids home if (they show) significant symptoms such as fever, persistent cough, excessive nasal secretions, etc. Children should receive flu (and other currently recommended) vaccines.
Dr. Muñoz: What we are telling patients is make sure they take all the precautions American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended: Wear a mask, get vaccinated if they are old enough, go back to school with precautions.
Q: What symptoms should parents monitor and how often?
Dr. Days: In children, COVID-19 can present with variable symptoms. The ones that would be concerning would be prolonged high fevers, difficulty breathing, dehydration due to excessive vomiting or fever, lethargy or mental status changes.
Dr. Muñoz: Unfortunately, other infections are like COVID. Make sure that if your child has symptoms to contact a pediatrician and see if they need to be tested or if they need to be seen in the doctor’s office.
Most of the schools do weekly testing, which is good.
Obviously, if they are positive, the child should quarantine, even if they have been vaccinated.
If they have any symptoms or concerns, including fever, upper respiratory infections, loss of smell or taste, or body aches, parents should contact a pediatrician for advice.
Q: How safe are vaccines?
Dr. Days: Very. For millions of adults across multiple countries, the vaccine has been safe and very effective.
For children, the overall safety profile on current studies is even better than that of adults.
Dr. Muñoz: They are really safe. Pfizer says that the vaccine is safe for ages 5 and over, but they still don’t have a peer review, so we don’t know of any complications.
One of the complications for some ages 12 and over has been an inflammation of the heart, but the rate for this is very low and your chance of surviving COVID-19 is much better with the vaccine.
Hopefully, in a month we will have approval for ages 5 and over.
We encourage parents to contact a pediatrician so that kids can get vaccinated. This will resolve a lot of the issues with school age children.
It’s also very important for everyone – parents, family and children – to get the flu shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.