Throughout the 2010s, El Paso country music fans have had one consistently reliable borderland band to turn to for their fix of live, boot-stompin’ music – Abe Mac Band.
But 2020 was anything but consistent or reliable.
So while the live venues and watering holes that the band and its friends frequent have been mostly shut down, the band’s leader, El Pasoan Abe Mac, found new creative outlets.
The band held its annual Christmas special and other live streams and sold private Christmas carol-grams. As bars and restaurants slowly reopened and increased their capacities, the band also returned to socially distanced live performances.
But there was one unexpected twist to Abe’s quarantine journey: his recently released Christmas book, “Christmas Snow.”
El Paso Inc. caught up with the charismatic country crooner on the COVID-19 impact and plans for 2021.
Q: What have you and your band been up to with live venues being closed most of 2020?
We have been really affected by all the venues shutting down and the severity of this pandemic taking a toll on the entertainment business. So we decided to figure out other creative ways of sourcing our income and exploring more of our talents. I’ve been writing a lot of new music preparing for the next year or so, hoping it might be a turning point and we can be ready with a lot more new material. We have written and recorded close to 60 new songs. Finally, we’ve been filming and pre-recording concerts and musical performances via all social media.
Q: Where did you get the idea to write and release a Christmas book?
“Christmas Snow” was an idea that I’ve had for quite some time, maybe close to two years. I wanted to write a Christmas song that was energetic yet had a great message. So after realizing how much my kids enjoy me singing lullabies and Christmas songs and practically anything that’s catchy and sounds fun, I realized that maybe this was something I should explore. I especially love when I read books to them because they say that my voice is so soothing to them. Kids, lol. Since writing this song and making it into a book, I came up with a lot of cool concepts for other children’s books. In 2021 (I’m planning to) write lullabies and sing-a-longs for kids, along with a lot of books.
Q: Who illustrated the book and how did you collaborate?
Rene Rodriguez is our illustrator. He’s a big reason this book happened. We are actually friends since high school; he also attended Socorro High School. He has always been a great illustrator. It was almost like an instinct for me to call him and challenge him to do a book. You can say that we both inspired each other to get this done.
