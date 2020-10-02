R&B singer-songwriter Roman Rouge may be a new voice to many local El Paso music fans, but with a moody sound reminiscent of pop stars like The Weeknd and R&B duo Majid Jordan, they may hear a familiar sound – with some El Paso flavor thrown in the mix.
Rouge recently dropped his fourth single of 2020, “I Cry,” ahead of his debut EP, which is scheduled for release later this year.
“The message in my music overall is always relatable, something you’ve been through can and always affect the decisions you make in the future,” said Rouge. “My songs are linked to each other. I like to convey a story and be as honest and forthcoming as I can.”
El Paso Inc. caught up with the budding El Paso musician to talk about his life as an independent artist working during the coronavirus pandemic.
Q: How has the pandemic affected your plans for 2020?
It’s been tough in the sense that I can’t go out to meet fans in person, connect with new artists or perform live shows. That said, this experience has definitely kept me grounded by staying focused on my art and working on new music as I prep for the release of my upcoming debut EP.
Q: What are some of the things you’ve been doing to stay active while live music venues are closed?
I’ve really been writing a lot more than ever to help stay productive and hone my craft. I think a great example of that is my latest single, “I Cry,” that just dropped this August where I talk about the idea of guilt as well as regret with ending a relationship you really care about impulsively.
Or my other recent single, “Darkness,” that discusses the theme of always being there for someone, even when they try to push you away, while also loving them unconditionally in their most vulnerable times.
Outside of writing new music or recording in the studio, I occasionally like to go off-roading and do outdoor activities too to help pass the time. I’ve also done a few live stream shows for fans, including the recent Lowbrow Palace benefit concert with The Swell Kids a few weeks ago.
Q: What are your plans for the rest of the year?
I plan on dropping my debut EP, also, potentially doing another special feature before the year ends. Definitely stay tuned for more deets! Honestly even in the midst of these unprecedented times we are all living through, I really am excited for the future. I’m hoping for a big year ahead with my music.
Q: What new ideas have sprung from this downtime?
It’s been exciting to explore all the new ways that I can take my sound. I really thought that before this year started, I only had one lane with my music, but now I feel much more versatile and I can now tap into so many more styles and sounds.
Q: How can fans support you and other indie artists they love right now?
Some of the best things that fans can is stream music on the major platforms, watch music videos on YouTube, buy artist merch and even follow us on social media. Honestly, a few dollars can really go a long way.
