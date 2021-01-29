Manuel Richardson, aka DJ Pooh Heff, has been around the El Paso radio and nightclub scene for years.
He’s collaborated on projects with rappers and musicians from around the world and owned an online radio station called Gecko Bros Radio for nine years.
Richardson is also the host of the “Pooh Heff Radio Show,” a podcast on iHeart Radio and Spotify.
You might recognize the native El Pasoan by his radio voice during his DJ stints on 104.3 HIT-FM and Power 102.1 FM.
Richardson released “Hoody Weather Music IV: Black Apocalypse” on New Year’s Day with TB Honest and various borderland and nationwide artists.
El Paso Inc. caught up with Richardson to talk about the new album, life during the pandemic and what’s next for him.
Q: Who is DJ Pooh Heff?
Pooh Heff is an alter ego. Even though my life is really private, Pooh Heff allows me to speak freely or speak for the people.
Q. Talk about your local music background.
I don’t use the word local. Local is a word that already admits limitations. That’s cool for those who look at it as an accomplishment, though.
I’ve done remixes and DJ edits for major labels, including Capitol, Interscope and Def Jam. This was before radio. I’ve done productions for rappers and rap groups (from) all over as well. I was part of a group called Black Rain.
Q. Who do you look up to?
I look up to a lot of people for different reasons. Rap- Ras Kass because of word complexity and word play. DJs- Marc X, who is my partner at Gecko Bros. and the Pooh Heff Show (Richardson’s podcast) which taught me how to DJ and play the game of radio. My wife, because she makes me understand humility.
Q. Tell us about your latest album, “Hoody Weather Music IV: Black Apocalypse,” which you executive produced with your wife and TB Honest.
It’s an album that took 10 years to make. I got together with TB Honest. It was originally a mix-tape, but then it became an album because of the content.
This album is solely about black people. It became a thing to uplift black people.
The black apocalypse is the fall and also the rise of black people – how they have been mistreated and how the pandemic affected them more than any other race because of the lack of (health) insurance. We bring up all of those topics.
I have different artists on the album that I have respect for such as Astro Jones Milly-Jane, Bay Ray out of South Carolina, Hellz Yea out of Brooklyn, New York. I also have Kelvin Casca on it. I have a Grammy-nominated artist by the name of Artson.
We also introduced Antoinette McCrae. She did a song called “Black Woman,” which is a small interlude.
The publishing credit goes to my grandson. We tried to keep this as a family affair.
Q. How has the pandemic affected you personally and professionally?
It’s caused me to stay home and away from people. It let me concentrate on this album, which I’m really excited about. It’s available wherever you look it up (online).
I learned a lot about people, who to trust and who not to trust, who to be around and who to stay away from.
Q. What’s next for you?
During the springtime I believe we’ll probably release an EP for TB Honest.
This is going to be his project. “Hoody Weather Music” was technically my project. This one will be his.
