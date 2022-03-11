Q&A: Billi Free releases funky, soulful ‘Holy Body Roll’

Mix some soul and jazz, add in some hip-hop and electronic, and what do you get? Funkstress A. Billi Free and her eclectic and contemporary brand of sound.
Born in the midwest and now based in Southern New Mexico, the singer and rapper released her second album, “Holy Body Roll” on March 11.
But she doesn’t just make music with tight grooves, adventurous melodies and lyrics that are spiritual, political and introspective.
Free is also a hip-hop scholar who educates and mentors other artists through the Next Level cultural exchange program.
She has embraced her new desert surroundings, embedding herself in the Las Cruces and Southern New Mexico music scene.
Q: What inspires you to create music?
I am inspired by my love for both the desert border and urban areas, the artists that I create with, and the process of making music – from writing to recording and engineering to performing.
Q: Tell us about your new album, “Holy Body Roll.”
It is a project created with Michigan producer and multi-instrumentalist The Lasso. We’ve been building this project since late 2020. We used this record to process difficult personal/collective feelings and embody the celebration of little victories with honest lyrics, layered vocals and a unique sonic homage to R&B, funk, rock and pop using our shared love of hip-hop as a foundation.
The first single, “Thrive, Despite” was released in January. A second single, “They Wonder” was launched in February.
There are a few videos in the works, one by Gabriella Molina and the other by frontera filmmaker Laura Bustillos Jáquez.
Q: How did the shutdowns and pandemic affect you as an artist?
2020 was chill, in the house. 2021 is when things got a bit difficult for me as an artist.
Shows were happening and I was out here trying to protect my neck – balancing distance with re-establishing closeness in community and keeping my immune system in good order.
The big theme for me was, and still is, adaptation and courage.
Q: What other creative endeavors are you working on?
I often DJ in El Paso and Las Cruces – mostly electronic, hip hop, afrobeat, house, footwork and old school/soul.
I’m an adult supporter of the Learning Action Buffet organization and sometimes co-host/co-DJ at their youth-run radio show on KTAL radio in Las Cruces.
I am a site manager with the Next Level organization, which is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State, the University of North Carolina and Chapel and Meridian International Center.
Their mission is to use hip-hop music, dance and art to foster cross-cultural creative exchange in diverse communities.
This year, I am supporting four U.S. hip-hop artists on the ground as they complete a 14-day music residency with local artist collaborators in two cities in Poland.
I sing around El Paso with live jazz instrumentalists performing both covers and originals.
We will be playing quartet-style at Bassett Place on March 26.
I’ll be releasing a beat vinyl with a Chicago collaborator, Fess Grandiose, on ETC Records later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.