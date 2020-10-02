Halloween is around the corner and with it comes a bag full of questions about the safety of the traditional celebrations during the pandemic.
Many events around the borderland have been canceled, but a few have modified theirs to keep your ghouls and goblins safe while providing families some fall fun.
El Paso Inc. rounded up some events, though it’s recommended you check social media or call to confirm before heading out.
Most events require attendees wear masks and social distance, while some recommend reservations. Don’t forget to pack some hand sanitizer – as well as some patience and kindness as we navigate through these spooky times.
CORN MAZES
La Union Maze1101 Hwy. 28, La Union, N.M.
1-4 p.m. Fridays
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays
Now through Nov. 1
La Union Maze on Facebook
915-549-1323
La Union Maze will open its 14-acre pumpkin patch, gift shop and snack bars, but its popular maze and kiddie activities won’t be available this year, owner Lucy Sondgeroth said.
“We don’t have much of a choice. We are blessed with our clientele,” she said. “It warms our heart that they’ve reached out to us. We continue to be optimistic.”
You can make a reservation to pick your pumpkins, pre-order them online, or buy on site. Pumpkin displays will be available for photos, and some school and small group field trips can be arranged.
El Paso Corn Maze
The El Paso Corn Maze in the Lower Valley has canceled all its activities this year, said Carlisle Navidomskis, assistant manager.
“We’re sorry to have to do it but in the interest of safety we came to that decision,” Navidomskis said. “We’re looking forward to 2021.”
Mesilla Valley Maze
3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
Now through Oct. 31
mesillavalleymaze.com or @mesillavalleymaze on Facebook
575-526-1919
The Las Cruces maze will open their country store and sell pumpkins. All other activities are canceled this year.
HAUNTED HOUSES
Forbidden Acres
13161 Tobacco
Oct. 2-31 from 8 p.m. to midnight
How much: $15/person
Forbidden Acres Haunted House on Facebook
915-256-3088
This outdoor trail is filled with chills and thrills – and mask-wearing monsters ready to surprise you. The trail will operate at 50% capacity. No more than four people per group.
El Paso County Sheriffs Haunted House
915-538-2217
@EPSHERIFF on Facebook
Be on the lookout on their Facebook page for some upcoming projects.
KLAQ Drive-Thru Haunted House
13900 Montana
Now through Oct. 31
7-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays
915-302-6867
@THEKLAQHAUNTEDHOUSE on Facebook
You can expect a limousine ride through eight acres of wastelands overtaken by the undead. Limousines will be constantly sanitized. Masks will be needed during the ride with your friends or family.
HALLOWEEN ROUNDUP
Friday, Oct. 9
El Paso’s Finest
Dia de los Muertos Painting Night
314 N. Mesa
6-9 p.m. (also Saturday, Oct. 10)
915-204-8457
@shopepfinest on Facebook
Saturday, Oct. 10
Ramirez Pecan Farm
Pumpkin Painting
13709 North Loop, Clint
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (also Sunday Oct. 11)
915-851-2003
@RamirezPecanFarmLLC on Facebook
Reservations required; must order ahead of visit. Pumpkins, paints, brisket, strawberry lemonade will be available for purchase.
Sunset Heights Virtual Ghost Tour
8-10 p.m.
915-503-8960
@lostelpasoparanormal on Facebook
Live program with costumed and entertaining storytelling through El Paso’s Sunset Heights neighborhood.
Kaleidoscope Art Market
Zombie Bash Art Show & Market
9530 Viscount
6-11 p.m.
@kaleidoscopeartspace on Facebook
kaleidoscopeartspace@gmail.com
First art show out of quarantine. Art show, vendors, live entertainment.
Thursday, Oct. 15
October Ladies Bingo
Holiday Inn
900 Sunland Park
5:30-9:30 p.m.
Costume party
915-821-8855
@LadiesBingo on Facebook
Friday, Oct. 16
El Paso Playhouse
The Haunting of Hill House
2501 Montana
8-10 p.m. through Oct. 31; Sundays at 2 p.m.
915-532-1317
@ElPasoPlayhouse on Facebook
*Limited occupancy
Sunday, Oct. 25
The Substation
Halloween Market
145 E. Sunset
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
@substationep on Facebook
Costume contest, trick-or-treating
Friday, Oct. 30
Concordia Cemetery
Devil’s Night / Ghost Tour
3700 E. Yandell
8-10 p.m.
915-274-9531
@PasoDelNorteParanormalSociety on Facebook
Learn about the history and mystery of Concordia Cemetery. Ages 10 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets sold online only.
Saturday, Oct. 31
El Paso Sportspark
Drive-By Trick-or-Treating
1780 N. Zaragoza
5-8 p.m.
915-504-5876
St. Mark’s Trunk or Treat
5005 Love Road
3-6 p.m.
915-581-4444
@stmarkselpaso on Facebook
Candy, games, prizes and more.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Upper Valley Market
Dia de los Muertos Market & Show
7930 N. Mesa
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Shopping, car show
915-261-1500
@uppervalleymarket on Facebook
