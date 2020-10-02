KLAQ Parade.Marbury. png.png

The KLAQ Halloween Parade has been canceled this year, and its Haunted House will be a drive-through.

 Photo by Rodney Marbury

Halloween is around the corner and with it comes a bag full of questions about the safety of the traditional celebrations during the pandemic.

Many events around the borderland have been canceled, but a few have modified theirs to keep your ghouls and goblins safe while providing families some fall fun.

El Paso Inc. rounded up some events, though it’s recommended you check social media or call to confirm before heading out. 

Most events require attendees wear masks and social distance, while some recommend reservations. Don’t forget to pack some hand sanitizer – as well as some patience and kindness as we navigate through these spooky times.

 

CORN MAZES

 

La Union Maze1101 Hwy. 28, La Union, N.M.

1-4 p.m. Fridays

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays

Now through Nov. 1

launionmaze.com

La Union Maze on Facebook

915-549-1323

La Union Maze will open its 14-acre pumpkin patch, gift shop and snack bars, but its popular maze and kiddie activities won’t be available this year, owner Lucy Sondgeroth said.

“We don’t have much of a choice. We are blessed with our clientele,” she said. “It warms our heart that they’ve reached out to us. We continue to be optimistic.”

You can make a reservation to pick your pumpkins, pre-order them online, or buy on site. Pumpkin displays will be available for photos, and some school and small group field trips can be arranged.

 

El Paso Corn Maze

The El Paso Corn Maze in the Lower Valley has canceled all its activities this year, said Carlisle Navidomskis, assistant manager.

“We’re sorry to have to do it but in the interest of safety we came to that decision,” Navidomskis said. “We’re looking forward to 2021.” 

 

Mesilla Valley Maze

3855 W. Picacho, Las Cruces

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 

Now through Oct. 31

mesillavalleymaze.com or @mesillavalleymaze on Facebook

575-526-1919

The Las Cruces maze will open their country store and sell pumpkins. All other activities are canceled this year.

 

HAUNTED HOUSES

 

Forbidden Acres

13161 Tobacco 

Oct. 2-31 from 8 p.m. to midnight

How much: $15/person

Forbidden Acres Haunted House on Facebook

915-256-3088

This outdoor trail is filled with chills and thrills – and mask-wearing monsters ready to surprise you. The trail will operate at 50% capacity. No more than four people per group.

 

El Paso County Sheriffs Haunted House

915-538-2217

@EPSHERIFF on Facebook

Be on the lookout on their Facebook page for some upcoming projects.

 

KLAQ Drive-Thru Haunted House

13900 Montana

Now through Oct. 31

7-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays; 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays

915-302-6867

@THEKLAQHAUNTEDHOUSE on Facebook

You can expect a limousine ride through eight acres of wastelands overtaken by the undead. Limousines will be constantly sanitized. Masks will be needed during the ride with your friends or family.  

 

HALLOWEEN ROUNDUP

 

Friday, Oct. 9

 

El Paso’s Finest 

Dia de los Muertos Painting Night

314 N. Mesa 

6-9 p.m. (also Saturday, Oct. 10)

915-204-8457

@shopepfinest on Facebook

 

Saturday, Oct. 10 

 

Ramirez Pecan Farm

Pumpkin Painting 

13709 North Loop, Clint

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (also Sunday Oct. 11)

915-851-2003

@RamirezPecanFarmLLC on Facebook

Reservations required; must order ahead of visit. Pumpkins, paints, brisket, strawberry lemonade will be available for purchase. 

 

Sunset Heights Virtual Ghost Tour

8-10 p.m.

915-503-8960

@lostelpasoparanormal on Facebook

Live program with costumed and entertaining storytelling through El Paso’s Sunset Heights neighborhood. 

 

Kaleidoscope Art Market

Zombie Bash Art Show & Market

9530 Viscount

6-11 p.m.

@kaleidoscopeartspace on Facebook

kaleidoscopeartspace@gmail.com

First art show out of quarantine. Art show, vendors, live entertainment. 

 

Thursday, Oct. 15

 

October Ladies Bingo

Holiday Inn

900 Sunland Park

5:30-9:30 p.m.

Costume party

915-821-8855

@LadiesBingo on Facebook 

Friday, Oct. 16

 

El Paso Playhouse

The Haunting of Hill House

2501 Montana 

8-10 p.m. through Oct. 31; Sundays at 2 p.m.

915-532-1317

@ElPasoPlayhouse on Facebook

*Limited occupancy 

 

Sunday, Oct. 25 

 

The Substation

Halloween Market

145 E. Sunset

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

@substationep on Facebook

Costume contest, trick-or-treating

 

Friday, Oct. 30

 

Concordia Cemetery 

Devil’s Night / Ghost Tour

3700 E. Yandell

8-10 p.m.

 915-274-9531

@PasoDelNorteParanormalSociety on Facebook

Learn about the history and mystery of Concordia Cemetery. Ages 10 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets sold online only.

 

Saturday, Oct. 31

 

El Paso Sportspark 

Drive-By Trick-or-Treating

1780 N. Zaragoza 

5-8 p.m.

915-504-5876

 

St. Mark’s Trunk or Treat

5005 Love Road

3-6 p.m.

915-581-4444

@stmarkselpaso on Facebook

Candy, games, prizes and more.

 

Sunday, Nov. 1

 

Upper Valley Market

Dia de los Muertos Market & Show

7930 N. Mesa

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Shopping, car show

915-261-1500

@uppervalleymarket on Facebook

