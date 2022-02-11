The city’s Museum and Cultural Affairs and Department is hosting community meetings to discuss and seek input about a public art piece that will commemorate the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting.
The memorial will honor victims, their families, and the resilience of the community and will be at Ponder Park, 7500 W.H. Burges near Cielo Vista Mall. The park was the site of a makeshift memorial and mostly comprised items left near the Walmart after the shooting. Several items from that memorial are archived at the El Paso Museum of History.
The first meeting was held Feb. 9, with the second meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol. You can watch and participate virtually at: https://tinyurl.com/2f7hmu8z
The project will be led by Albert “Tino” Ortega. A self-taught artist who has been creating artwork for the past decade, Ortega is best known for his 3D mylar balloon murals.
The artwork is funded by the city’s Public Art Program, which last year allocated $250,00 toward the project. That came after the City Council originally voted against creating a memorial separate from the 30-foot- tall gold Grand Candela at the Walmart parking lot funded by the company.
(0) comments
