Preston was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 28, 1987, and lived in the Phoenix area for most of his life.
He died in a single-vehicle automobile accident on August 11, 2020, while vacationing at the family ranch near Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Preston attended various schools in Phoenix while growing up and earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Grand Canyon University.
After graduation, Preston helped found F & R Properties, a construction management company where he served as a partner and owner.
Preston loved outdoor activities. He loved going to the family ranch and exploring the trails, hiking to new areas, and just taking in the spectacular beauty of nature.
He had a zest for life and was always looking for the next adventure. He loved making people laugh, and to friends and family, he was a stand-up comedian.
Most of all, Preston loved people, especially children. And kids always adored him – to them, he was a giant teddy bear who had the biggest heart anybody could imagine.
He loved his little sister, his mother, his dad and his stepmom. Preston had a close connection and a great love for his entire extended family: he loved his girlfriend, and he fiercely loved his little girl, Isabelle Rose.
Preston always had a fierce determination to beat obstacles in his life. And in his life’s final chapter, he did beat them. To those who knew him, he was recently the happiest and most content he had ever been, with a self-confidence that was evident to all who were around him.
Recently, Preston participated in a program in California where he grew as a person and developed incredibly strong bonds with several wonderful people. Several of those people were at the ranch with him when he had his tragic accident. Although his relationship with these amazing people was short, the impact they all had on one another was incredible. They are among many who will miss Preston.
Preston leaves behind a sister, Kassandra Reagan Foster; his mother, Barbara Lynn Foster; his father, Paul Lewis Foster; his step-mother Alejandra Foster; his maternal grandparents, Jim and Pauline Hixenbaugh; his paternal grandmother, Geraldine Foster; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and others, all of whom adored Preston.
Preston was a Christian. His family and friends take great comfort in knowing that he is now in heaven, safe in the arms of our Lord. A small private family service was held in Phoenix on August 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to honor Preston be made to the El Paso Children’s Museum and/or to La Rodadora Children’s Museum, Cd. Juárez, Mexico, at www.prestonfoster.net.
