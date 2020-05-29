JFK. LBJ. William Howard Taft, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. They are just some of the U.S. presidents who have visited El Paso, for national, international and political reasons. And when you add in presidents from other countries, the list gets even longer.
On the Saturday, June 6 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with presidential historian and Judge William Moody. He’ll share what he’s learned about why presidents visit El Paso, and what it takes to welcome the nation’s leader.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday on News Radio 690 KTSM. For information, visit EPHistory.com.
