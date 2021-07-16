Libraries aren’t the only places where you can find pieces of history worth preserving. Many private homes are full of boxes of personal documents, newspapers, pictures and other historic items. But what’s the best way to preserve them?
On the July 24 broadcast “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll get tips for preserving your personal history from two UTEP librarians.
Claudia Rivers is the head librarian of the UTEP Library Special Collections Department, and Abbie Weiser is the department’s assistant head librarian. They will also discuss the need for archive locations around El Paso.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.