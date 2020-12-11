Martial artist and actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role as the original green Power Ranger, recently visited the borderland.
Frank, 47, who played Tommy Oliver in the franchise, started the Power Ranger Protection Program to help small comic book shops across the nation who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent business closures. He stopped by Black Sheep Comics, 1491 Lee Trevino, on Dec. 4.
“I’m so blessed you all stayed out so late until 12 AM,” he posted on Instagram. “That was an amazing 10 hours of my life. Thank you.”
Frank holds an eighth-degree black belt in karate, a purple belt in Jiu Jitsu and the title of Master of Muay Thai. He owns Rising Sun Karate and MMA, with schools in Texas and California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.