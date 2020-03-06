“The name Miracle has followed her around her whole life. Born to sterilized parents who disappeared one night…”
And so begins Bambara’s latest record, “Stray.”
The Athens, Georgia, post-punk group will return to El Paso for a concert at Lowbrow Palace on March 10.
While Bambara may adhere loosely to the raging sonic attributes of post-punk, no one else in the genre is spinning yarns like singer Reid Bateh. His songs aren’t as much songs as they are short stories set to music.
When you pull out the lyric sheet from a vinyl copy of “Stray,” you can read it like a novel, which is no surprise considering that Bateh’s a huge fan of literature.
“William Faulkner, Flannery O’Connor, Harry Crews, Barry Hannah, the classics like Kafka and so on. The southern gothic tradition is something I’m very into. I think ‘The Sound and The Fury’ was the closest I’ve come to a spiritual experience while reading a book,” Bateh said.
On “Stray,” characters come and go, the narrative is constantly shifting perspectives and tenses, but we always come back to one character – death.
While death is a recurring motif in Bambara’s music, Bateh never revels in it.
Death is always an obstacle, the antagonist. There’s a carefree quality to some of the songs that feels almost Springsteenian, like the pyromaniacal lovers in “Serafina” celebrating life through their self-destructive acts – defying death by approximating themselves to it and staring it in its “big, pale eyes.”
“Everyone who’s heard this record so far has been dwelling on the ‘darkness’ of it in a negative sense, but honestly, I feel that a lot of these songs are having fun with the darkness, as opposed to wallowing in it,” Bateh said. “To me it’s truer to the idea of darkness if you approach it like a human being and not a caricature. There’s a levity to this. If you’re going to rage against the darkness, you might as well dance to the beat.”
And that beat is furious. Bambara’s music is relentless, pulverizing – “Burning through Georgia like a moonstruck Sherman,” as Bateh sings on “Serafina.”
“I think a lot of people are frustrated in a way that pop music doesn’t help them expel those demons. I don’t know why ‘post-punk’ has caught on with so many people. I try not to think about it,” he said. “I like to just do exactly what I feel I need to do at all times. If it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, who cares?”