U.S. post offices across the country, including those in El Paso, are gearing up to help customers get their cards, letters and packages to their destination in time fort the holidays.
To ensure timely delivery, the USPS has extended its retail hours through Dec. 23.
These post offices will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance.
Airport Main Post Office
8401 Boeing
7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Monday-Friday
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Coronado
7383 Remcon Circle
8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Monday-Friday
Sandy Creek
2100 George Dieter
8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Monday-Friday
Post offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, and the Postal Service will not deliver mail or packages on those dates.
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 24:
Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service
For more locations and hours, click on the “Find USPS Locations” tab at usps.com. You may also call 800-275-8777 for assistance.
