The bright Mexican gold poppies on the Franklin Mountains are in full bloom, adding a splash of color to the landscape and creating a sense of calm amid a time of uncertainty.
Although this year’s Poppies Festival was canceled alongside most major events in the city to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the public can still stroll the trails around the El Paso Museum of Archaeology and Border Patrol Museum at 4301 Transmountain.
Officials urge visitors to continue practicing caution, however, including washing your hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, avoiding touching your mouth, nose and eyes, covering your coughs and sneezes, putting distance between you and others, staying home if you feel ill, and keeping young children and senior citizens away from crowds.
Information: 915-212-0421; archaeology.elpasotexas.gov; @EPMArch on Facebook.
