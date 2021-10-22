The 8th Annual El Paso Winefest held Downtown on Saturday, Oct. 16 featured some 450 wines from around the world and food from 20 of El Paso’s finest restaurants.
The premier wine and food event in the borderland supports Rotary Club of El Paso projects, including the Children’s Holiday Party and Book Distribution for Region 19 Head Start and RotaCare El Paso Medical Clinic in the Mission Valley.
Other projects include Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, International Youth Exchange, Literacy efforts and Ramp Builds.
See more photos at elpasoinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.