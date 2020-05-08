Pomp and Circumstance, Deflated

The Don Haskins Center, which traditionally is abuzz with pomp and circumstance this time of year, will instead sit silent and empty.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, state officials have banned indoor graduation ceremonies – leaving some school districts scrambling to plan alternative celebrations and sending students and their families into a tailspin of distress.
“I am disappointed that my family will be unable to watch me walk across the stage in a white graduation gown and partaking in the Ysleta tradition of graduating on the last day of school at Hutchins Stadium,” said Jalen Promesse, a senior at Ysleta High School.
Ysleta Independent School District leaders have said they’re planning a virtual commencement in early June, while the El Paso and Socorro school districts had recently planned ceremonies at the Don Haskins Center contingent on any restrictions caused by the pandemic. They’re both now planning alternate celebrations, though specifics were not available at press time.
The news of the canceled ceremony at the Don Haskins Center didn’t come as much of a surprise to Sidnee Klein, who is graduating as this year’s valedictorian of SISD’s Mission Early College High School with 72 college credit hours. Her two sisters are also graduating from the University of Texas School of Law, and the family’s plans to celebrate with a large party were upended by the pandemic.
“Part of me is still afraid the commencement ceremony may be canceled altogether. If it isn’t, I really hope that the world will be healthy enough for my grandparents to come,” Klein said. “I credit so much of my success to their support, and I would love for them to watch me graduate.”
‘Traditional’ nixed
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath on May 5 banned traditional indoor celebrations, but said school districts can get creative and hold virtual ceremonies, drive-thru processions or socially distanced outdoor ceremonies in school stadiums, for example.
That’s especially tough in a community like El Paso, where extended families gather to celebrate their student’s journey of resilience, persistence and success no matter their story.
Take Ysleta High’s Promesse, who played varsity football and track and junior varsity basketball, served as student body secretary and is graduating with a 4.0 GPA.
After powering through a knee surgery, a concussion and a torn meniscus in his right knee, Promesse received offers from seven universities to play football. He’s taking an academic scholarship to attend McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, where he will study criminology and play football.
“I am blessed that my educational journey will continue, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the faculty and staff at Ysleta High,” he said.
Klein of Mission Early College, who plans to attend Harvard University this fall, said she gave up a lot to study year-round and was looking forward to the traditional pomp and circumstance of a graduation ceremony. But she doesn’t regret where it’s gotten her.
“From the long hours of studying to the spirited school events, I genuinely enjoyed every bit of my high school experience,” she said. “But I would say my accomplishments were never without some sacrifice; I didn’t go to my junior homecoming to study for a physics exam, I lost countless hours of sleep to study, and missed a lot of family and friend hangouts.”
More: Salute your senior with a special announcement in El Paso Inc.
Overcoming challenges
Jainee Castanon was supposed to celebrate overcoming one of the toughest challenges she’s ever faced: She became pregnant at 15 years old while attending Jefferson High School, and had to juggle schoolwork and the responsibilities of being a young mother.
“I faced many struggles like not attending school because I had to take care of my daughter, and how my schedule changed a lot because my daughter needed me,” Castanon said.
“I missed a lot of school because my daughter would get sick and no one could take care of her,” she said. “It has been difficult, but I did have a lot of support from my parents.”
Seth and Mateo Almanza are twin brothers graduating from Riverside High School who shared the same obstacle — navigating school with high functioning autism.
Despite the challenge, they’re running across that finish line into a bright future. Both want to study something in the field of computer science in college.
“I’m happy that I got to share this experience with my best friend, my twin brother Seth,” Mateo Almanza said.
Getting creative
With party plans scrapped, some families have gotten creative in celebrating graduation.
Many have organized virtual or drive-by parties or decorated their front doors and yards with giant banners, balloons, pictures and other mementos to celebrate their seniors.
Rosa Morin created the popular Facebook group, “Adopt a High School Senior – El Paso,” to put smiles on the faces of graduating seniors.
Families post stories and pictures of their senior on the page, and others in the group adopt them and send them surprise gifts – everything from their favorite snacks to taco platters and pizza, balloons, flowers and stuffed animals, Class of 2020 mementos, cash and gift cards.
“Our goal was to simply make seniors feel important since their high school days were cut short,” Morin said. “We wanted them to know they are supported, and that we will still celebrate all their accomplishments with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.