When the historic Plaza Hotel reopened in June after a $78-million renovation by El Paso billionaire Paul Foster, a legendary piece of the city’s history came back to life.
El Paso architect William Helm of In Situ Architects was instrumental in keeping much of the hotel’s iconic design and researching its history. Now he’s writing a book about the rebirth of the Trost-designed building.
On the Sept. 12 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we talk with Helm about why the Plaza is important to El Paso’s Downtown redevelopment and the city’s identity.
We’ll also hear from William Kell, vice president of Franklin Mountain Management, the company that manages many of Foster’s properties.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
