The Plaza Classic Film Festival will go on July 30-Aug. 9, but with a twist.
The festival, presented by the El Paso Community Foundation, will be held via various pop-up drive-in sites across El Paso and will stream other movies digitally, officials said in a news release.
“This is a time of uncertainty, but it is an opportunity to strengthen the bonds in our community in a safe way,” Eric Pearson, president and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation, said in a news release.
“I know it’s not ideal, but it will definitely be a fun way to allow people a real outlet, digitally and in person.”
Social distancing measures and other precautions will be used during the drive-in movies.
Plaza Classic staples, such as the popular Local Flavor local film showcase, documentaries and newer movies, will be screened digitally on the film festival’s website at plazaclassic.com.
Updates will be posted on the festival’s website and social media pages, officials said.
The festival was created in 2008, and has since screened more than 1,000 movies for more than 500,000 attendees from all over the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.