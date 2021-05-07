The Plaza Classic Film Festival is returning to the historic Plaza Theatre this summer.
Now in its 14th year, the film festival will be held July 29 to Aug. 8 in and around the theater in Downtown.
“It will be good to be ‘home’,” said Doug Pullen, the festival’s director and program director for the El Paso Community Foundation. “The Plaza Classic Film Festival was inspired by the historic Plaza Theatre. It belongs there. We’ll go out of our way to make it a memorable — and safe — experience.”
The Plaza Theatre first opened in 1930 and was saved from demolition by the Dipp family in the 1970s and again by the El Paso Community Foundation in the mid-1980s. The foundation donated it to the city, partnering to restore it to its original appearance. It reopened in 2006.
Last year, the festival moved outdoors for a series of 11 pop-up drive-ins at various locations around El Paso, and five days of digitally streamed films and interviews due to the pandemic.
This year’s Plaza Classic will be more traditional, but with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, disinfecting and seating capacity limits with assigned “pod” seating.
Because of seating capacity limits, screenings and events that would typically be held at the smaller Philanthropy Theatre will be moved to the Abraham Chavez Theatre nearby.
El Paso Live, which manages both theaters for the city, has installed GPS Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization air filtration systems in both theaters that significantly reduce airborne particulates, pathogens and viruses, festival organiz- ers said in a press release.
“As a long-time partner of the Plaza Classic Film Festival, El Paso Live is beyond excited to welcome this event back to our venues,” Bryan Crowe, general manager for El Paso Live, said in a statement. “The Plaza Classic Film Festival is a staple in our community, and we can’t wait to welcome movie-goers in the late summer.”
Details on movie selections, guests and ticket information will be announced soon. Festival passes are now on sale.
Information: 915-533-4020;
plazaclassic.com; @plaza.classic on Facebook; @plazaclassic on Twitter.
