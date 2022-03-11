Submissions are now open for Local Flavor, the showcase of locally made and connected films at the Plaza Classic Film Festival.
Local Flavor is open to short and feature-length films of various types completed on or after Jan. 1, 2021, and must be made or set locally or have a connection to the El Paso-Juárez-Las Cruces area. No works-in-progress will be accepted.
Entries selected for the Local Flavor series will be announced in July and screened during the festival.
In all, $2,500 in cash prizes will be awarded to the top three films and the winner of the audience vote during the Local Flavor Awards. The awards will be announced during the Local Flavor showcase on Aug. 4 in the Plaza Theatre – its first appearance in the historic theater.
Submissions are free and entry deadline is June 20. Submit at plazaclassic.com/localflavor.
The Local Flavor series will be curated by El Paso filmmakers Zach Passero and Lucky McKee and festival director Doug Pullen of the El Paso Community Foundation.
The Plaza Classic Film Festival is slated for July 28-Aug. 7 this year.
Information: 915-533-4020; plazaclassic.com.
