Area filmmakers have until June to submit their entries to this year’s Plaza Classic Film Festival.
The festival, put on by the El Paso Community Foundation, returns for its 14th year July 29-Aug. 8.
Festival organizers said they are still finalizing details but anticipate a hybrid of drive-in and possible theater screenings in and around the Plaza Theatre – contingent on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic – with safety precautions
and limited seating.
However the festival shapes out, one if its popular events is Local Flavor – a showcase of short and feature-length fiction, documentary, animation, experimental, virtual reality and music videos by local filmmakers.
Projects must have been completed Jan. 1, 2020 or after, and must be made locally, locally set or have a connection of some kind to the El Paso-Juarez-Las Cruces area (such as a director originally from El Paso).
Local ties should be noted in the entry. Entries selected for the Local Flavor series will be announced in July and screened during the festival.
There is no cost to submit a film. Entry deadline is June 14.
The Local Flavor series is curated by El Paso film editor Zach Passero, director-producer Lucky McKee and festival director Doug Pullen, program director for the El Paso Community Foundation.
Sponsored by the Texas Film Commission, the showcase will culminate at the fourth annual Local Flavor Awards, which will award a total of $2,500 to filmmakers.
Information: 915-533-4020; plazaclassic.com/localflavor; or local@plazaclassic.com.
