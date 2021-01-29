A new book by Willie Cager, a member of the Texas Western College basketball team that won the 1966 national title, is fascinating.
In his book, “Playing with Heart,” published by Newman Springs Publishing in December 2020, Cager debunks many of the theories that were in the movie, “Glory Road,” and some publications over the years.
He co-authored the book with Don Park Schulte, who was born in El Paso and had a long career in education. He, too, graduated from Texas Western College.
Some pertinent points in the book, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other booksellers:
He was born in New York. He didn’t play basketball in high school.
He was kicked out of high school because he beat up his teacher, something he regretted all his life.
He was recruited not by legendary Texas Western College coach Don Haskins, but by an unnamed El Paso banker who recommended him to Haskins after watching him in recreational basketball.
Coming from New York City on his first flight on an airplane, he was surprised to see so much space and desert.
He was surprised at how discrimination was rampant in the 1960s. He went to a barbershop in Downtown and was denied service. He says he walked all the way to Alameda Avenue to get a hair cut.
Haskins told the team that he didn’t care personally but downtown people might object if they dated white girls. White girls nevertheless dated black athletes, including Cager.
The Texas Western College players soon discovered Juárez, Mexico, and they would go there and have a good time.
One day, Bobby Joe Hill came back with a cut in his stomach. Cager: “Legendary trainer Ross Moore sewed him up.”
After sitting on the bench for some minutes digesting what the opposition was doing, Haskins often told him “to go get something happening.” He did.
He remembers Jo Jo White of the Kansas Jayhawks vividly in one of the playoffs in the march to the Final Four. It went into overtime.
“Jo Jo White launched a 35-shot with only seconds to go. Nothing but net.” But Jo Jo had his foot out of bounds, and the Miners won.
The Miners lost only one game that season. That was in a frigid gym, 74-72.
On to the Final Four: Haskins told Lattin to dunk the basket at the first opportunity as hard as he could. It worked. That rattled the Wildcats.
Before the championship game Haskins caught Bobby Joe Hill, loose as ever, taking a nap. Haskins: “I was so angry, I took an eraser and beaned him with it.”
But that didn’t keep Bobby Joe from stealing two balls.
Cager went into the game a few minutes later and, like Haskins had told him, he did something happen. He pulled down six rebounds.
After beating Kentucky in the championship game, 72-65, the Miners returned to a big reception in El Paso. The police guessed the crowd at 10,000 waiting at the El Paso airport.
The Miners were toasted and revered far and wide. The movie “Glory Road” was filmed and the Miners and Haskins were inducted into the national Hall of Fame.
Cager was delighted that his family was present at the Final Four, his mother included (his father had died a few years before).
Cager graduated in May 1969.
Around that time, he suffered a heart attack, and then a stroke, which left him partially paralyzed. He’s been getting around in a wheelchair ever since.
