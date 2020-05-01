Staying at home and practicing social distancing can feel more challenging as the weather warms and the itch for family fun at the beach or local water park becomes stronger.
The city of El Paso has said its water parks will remain closed all summer, as will its indoor pools. All county pools will remain closed all summer as well. It was unknown at press time whether the city’s outdoor pools and splash pads will reopen this summer.
Many businesses across the state and the borderland were to begin opening in some form – at 25% capacity in most cases – on May 1 after the statewide executive stay at home order expires. Despite the openings, safety precautions such as social distancing should be taken.
Being socially responsible does not mean you need to put the fun on hold, however.
Consider these ideas from the experts at Intex to create a fun and safe backyard beach day of your own:
Create a view
Recreate the feeling of being at the beach by designing your own tropical “view.” With a couple of inflatable palm trees and some umbrellas, you can feel like you’re on a tropical vacation. All that’s left is to lay out some beach towels and break out the SPF.
Play games
No beach day is complete without your favorite beach games. Keep it casual with Frisbee and paddle ball or set up a volleyball net for a little bit of family competition.
Cool Off
You don’t need the lake or ocean to enjoy hours in the water. With a pool, you can keep the family busy all day long right in your own backyard.
The Ultra XTR Rectangular Above Ground Frame Swimming Pool from Intex has an easy set-up and sizes to fit almost any backyard. Along with its selection of pools, the brand also offers play centers, including the Rainbow Ring Play Center with waterslide, wading pool, water sprayer and ring toss game.
Get comfortable
With a unique style for everyone in the family, inflatable floats can transform your backyard into a vacation getaway. The Intex Palm Leaf and Pink Seashell designs can help you extend the tropical feel of your staycation and provide some fun options for the family.
For those who like to enjoy a nice cold drink, be sure your lounger includes a cup holder.
Fire up the grill
Fire up the grill for a cookout or make a picnic style lunch with sandwiches and snacks. Either way, you’ll be recreating delicious beach fare.
Crank up the tunes
Make a relaxing beach playlist, grab the speakers and crank up the tunes.
