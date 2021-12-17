Picture Perfect: El Paso’s Instagram-worthy spots

From iconic murals to vast, desert landscapes, the Sun City is filled with many gems fit for your camera roll. Here are 10 photo ops you don’t want to miss:
"El Paso Strong" mural
Created by spray paint artist Gabe Vasquez, “El Paso Strong” honors the victims of the 2019 El Paso shooting. After the tragic incident, the phrase El Paso Strong was embraced by the community and has inspired many creative works such as this one.
“Mining Minds”
Don’t forget “Mining Minds” when visiting El Paso for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The 25-foot tall steel pickaxe which lights up at night, represents UTEP’s roots as a mining school. Its perforated ones and zeros symbolize the modern binary code that roughly mean ‘believe in yourself and UTEP.’
El Paso Mission Trail
Steeped in tradition and history, these Spanish Missions will transport you back in time and tell the story of El Paso’s origins. All three are functioning churches, with Ysleta Mission being the oldest active parish in Texas.
Tom Lea Upper Park
For those who love cityscapes, Tom Lea Upper Park offers the best view of the city. El Paso High School, the city’s oldest secondary school, and downtown skyscrapers can be seen from the park and make for a uniquely El Paso visual.
"Chuco" mural
The Chuco mural was made by artist Tino Ortega as part of his 3D balloon mural series. Its name pays homage to one of El Paso’s nicknames, El Chuco, and fittingly located outside local souvenir shop Chuco Relic.
The Plaza Theatre
Built in 1930, the Plaza Theatre is one of the most intricate buildings in downtown El Paso. The twinkling showtime lights outside will leave you reaching for your camera.
El Paso Street
El Paso Street welcomes visitors to the city’s oldest shopping district – El Centro. Whether it’s the arched, deco street sign that grabs you, or the vibrant shops along the road, don’t forget to stop and take a picture under the Paseo de Las Luces.
“Greetings from El Paso” postcard mural
Created in 2016 at the Substation outdoor retail and dining village, the “Greetings from El Paso” postcard mural has since become a staple for locals and tourists alike. The piece is part of the “Greetings Tour,” a nationwide art project led by artist and photographer duo Victor Ving and Lisa Beggs.
