Get your facemasks and hand sanitizer ready, the UTEP Miners face off against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Sept. 5, to kick off the 2020 season.
The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Stadium.
To help keep fans safe, face masks are required and sanitation stations will be available throughout the stadium, UTEP Athletics officials said. Restrooms will have capacity limits, concession meals will be pre-prepped and sealed, and no water fountains will be available. Tailgating is prohibited.
There will be no general admission tickets as all seats are reserved to help maintain social distancing, officials said. Fans are asked to remain in their seats as much as possible.
On the radio
A new voice will call all the action as UTEP graduate and former quarterback Mike Perez teams up with Jon Teicher as a color analyst. Perez takes over for Bernie Ricono, who retired after 28 seasons.
The game can be heard on 600 ESPN El Paso.
Minerpalooza
To kick off the season and the school year, UTEP will host its 30th annual Minerpalooza virtually at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at minerpalooza.com.
The first hour will feature UTEP President Heather Wilson, head football coach Dana Dimel, Athletics Director Jim Senter, cheer and dance teams, the Marching Miners, Paydirt Pete and other performances and appearances.
The second half will feature a virtual performance by popular country music artist Jon Pardi, which will air at 9 p.m. on the El Paso-Las Cruces CW Channel 7.2. Pardi is known for hits such as “Dirt on My Boots” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor,” as well as “Night Shift” and “She Ain’t in It.”
Tickets
Advance game tickets are available at 915-747-UTEP or UTEPMiners.com/Tickets. No advance ticket sales are available in person.
Tickets on game day will be available at either of the Sun Bowl box offices (North or South entrances) beginning three hours prior to kickoff.
Information: 915-747-UTEP; UTEPMiners.com; or @UTEPFB on Twitter and Instagram.
