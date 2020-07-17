The University of Texas at El Paso Alumni Association is offering free memberships to anyone who graduated from or attended UTEP.
“The new, free membership model provides the association a greater opportunity to serve and build relationships with alumni who have not previously been members,” Laura Biggs, president of the UTEP Alumni Association, said in a statement.
Membership was previously paid.
UTEP alumni can activate their free Picks Up membership at minerlink.utep.edu.
Membership perks include discounts at the University Bookstore and for the university’s Professional and Public Programs courses, as well as access to the UTEP Career Center and the Student Recreation Center. National retailers such as Jostens and Liberty Mutual also offer discounts to UTEP alumni members.
Paid lifetime memberships are also available with additional perks, officials said. A single lifetime membership is $500, and a joint membership is $750. Installment plans are available for both.
“The recent effects of the COVID-19 pandemic – which included social distancing, working from home and finding ways to help our respective communities – have highlighted the importance of personal connections and relationships,” Maribel Villalva, assistant vice president for alumni relations, said in a statement.
