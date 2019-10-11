ElPaso Community College culinary arts students battled it out in a friendly competition at the 4th annual Fajitas and Margaritas for Scholarships fundraiser Sept. 26 at the EPCC Administrative Services Center.
Hosted by the Foundation for El Paso Community College, the event included a fajita cook-off and margarita “shake-off.” More than $45,000 was raised for student scholarships.
With their surf and turf fajitas, the Chef Guerra team was the Golden Skillet Award winner. And the Chef Gutierrez team’s jalapeño-infused margarita won the Shake-Off Award.