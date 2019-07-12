Dingers. Bombs. Blasts.
The 2019 Jarritos Triple-A Home Run Derby at Southwest University Park on July 8 delivered them all.
The most hits came from the Reno Aces’ Yasmany Tomas – who took home the championship belt after hitting 59 home runs during the contest.
Following the derby was the 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star game on July 10, which pitted the best players from the Pacific Coast League against the best from the International League.
Chihuahuas’ infielder Ty France. shortstop Luis Urías and catcher Austin Allen were among this year’s PCL All-Stars. France was named the game’s PCL’s MVP by the MLBNetwork. The PCL won the game 9-3.