The Paul L. Foster School of Medicine Class of 2022 celebrated Match Day on Friday, March 18, at the Medical Sciences Building II Auditorium. All 91 students in the class matched to residency programs across the nation.
Of those students, 18 matched with residencies in the Borderplex, with 17 of them in El Paso. Fifteen of them matched with residencies at Texas Tech University Health Science Center El Paso.
Nearly 70 medical students from other schools around the world matched with TTUHSC El Paso residency programs, and six residents will begin fellowships at TTUHSC El Paso.
Match Day included a new residency program for family medicine. Residents will train at the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso at Transmountain clinical practice, a collaboration between the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus and TTUHSC El Paso.
TTUHSC El Paso offers 15 residency programs with openings for more than 200 medical residents.
Information: elpaso.ttuhsc.edu/som
