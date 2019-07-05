More than 400 people helped El Paso Community College celebrate its 50th anniversary with a gala on Friday, June 28.
The gala, hosted by the Foundation for EPCC, was held at the college’s Administrative Services Building at 9050 Viscount. Education, business and industry partners and community leaders, as well as distinguished members of its past and present student body and staff, celebrated the institution’s legacy and its vision for building the future.
“EPCC has a long history of excellence,” Keri Moe, 50th anniversary co-chair and associate vice president of external relations, communication and development, said in a statement. “This gala honors the great work that has been done and renews EPCC’s commitment to continuing that legacy.”
EPCC President William Serrata thanked community leaders, trustees, past presidents, faculty and staff for building the college’s foundation.
“EPCC has reached great heights because of a supportive community, dedicated staff and committed students,” Serrata said in a statement.