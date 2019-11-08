Calaveras, catrinas and alebrijes paraded across Downtown El Paso on Nov. 2 – Day of the Dead.
The Día de los Muertos Festival and Desfile de Alebrije, put on by the city, celebrated the traditional Mexican holiday that honors the dead.
Participants brought flowers, pictures, candles and other remembrances of loved ones to the community altar at the El Paso Museum of History.
Colectivo Ultima Hora, a celebrated artist collective from Mexico City, transformed the parade with its larger-than-life Catrina and Catrin marionettes.
This year’s celebration was dedicated to the 22 people who were killed in the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Central El Paso Walmart.