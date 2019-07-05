Winners of the El Paso Inc. 2019 Best of the Best: Legends and Locales were honored during a reception at the El Paso Museum of Art on Thursday, June 27.
The annual reader’s choice contest included 45 categories in everything from Best Elected Official and Best TV Newscaster to Best Place to take a Date and Best Place to Manscape.
Check out some of our winners here and online at elpasoinc.com.
Voting for Part II: Border Eats, which includes local food and drink categories, is underway now through July 21.
To cast your ballot for everything from the best menudo to the best specialty drinks, visit elpasoinc.com/best.