Halloween Winner! Nov 8, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 4 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The winner of the El Paso Inc. Halloween Photo Contest is Leticia Pena, who submitted a series of photos of her daughter as Cepillin, Muñeca, Sugar Skull Frida and La Llorona. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPlaza Hotel names general manager; long-vacant landmark set to open in early 2020Sunland Park Mall plots comeback: New general manager, local stores, events and... dogsRage Against the Machine coming to borderlandRage Against the Machine coming to borderlandEl Paso startups grow, land capitalLocomotive FC advance in playoffs; host semi-final match SaturdayNov. 5 election: $413 million bond, City Council race, state constitutional amendments on ballotWhispers: Sneakers, good words about El Paso and sub newsRobert Rodriguez in the houseTexas-sized center coming to Central El Paso Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News 'Jersey Shore' star pleads not guilty to domestic violence 'No ambiguity': Takeaways from Ukraine transcripts WeWork to sell MeetUp, cut jobs in 90-day turnaround plan At least 3 killed when 2 semis, 3 passenger vehicles collide Bloomberg's wealth gives him options his rivals don't enjoy FBI: Dad, daughter kidnapped woman, who was found in desert Chilean Catholic church looted by vandals as protests rage Latest: Judge orders bail in spy case; prosecutors appeal