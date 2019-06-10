Funds were raised for El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation at the Milagro Gala, presented by Scherr Legate, June 1 at the El Paso Convention Center.
Oscar Leeser, the former El Paso mayor and potential candidate, made a surprise donation of $100,000 to the foundation to support cancer research at El Paso Children’s Hospital. Leeser, who is president of Hyundai of El Paso, also donated a 2019 Hyundai Kona for the gala’s live auction.
The guest speakers were Shaquem Griffin and his twin brother Shaquill, both players of the Seattle Seahawks. Shaqueem, who was born with one hand, was a fifth round pick by the Seahawks, reuniting him with his brother Shaquil.
Since El Paso Children’s Hospital opened seven years ago, it has served more than one in three El Paso children. Proceeds from the gala benefit medical equipment, program support and family care grants.