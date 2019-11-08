From churning ice cream to living during World War II, area families recently had a chance to experience life in the early 1940s.
Fort Bliss Living History Kids Day, part of Tom Lea Month, invited families to churn ice cream, roast marshmallows, hear a cowboy band and walk through simulations that took them back in time to see what life was like during World War II.
The event at the Old Fort Bliss Replica Cultural Center, 5054 Pleasonton, on Nov. 2 also included a flag retirement and burning where the public was invited to bring tattered flags to be destroyed properly.
A renowned El Paso artist, Lea served as a WWII correspondent for Time magazine, and his paintings continue to provide poignant accounts about the war.
See page 5B to learn more about Lea’s paintings, many of which are on exhibit at the El Paso Museum of Art through January.