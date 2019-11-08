The home of a U.S. Army veteran widow is getting a transformation thanks to the Home Depot Foundation and Rebuilding Together El Paso.
The transformation of the home was originally planned to make it more accessible to Carlos Purcell, who served in the Vietnam War. Purcell died before the project was completed, foundation officials said.
Instead, adjustments were made to provide his widow, Sarah, with a clean and safe home in East El Paso.
The project is part of the foundation’s Celebration of Service, which runs from mid-September to Veterans Day, with more than 600 projects across the country.