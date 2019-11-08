An El Paso veteran is getting a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity of El Paso and a slew of generous donors and volunteers.
A home for disabled Army Sgt. Chris Lloyd and his service dog, Daisy, is nearing completion in Horizon City.
“It’s a great experience I’ve been blessed to be a part of,” said Lloyd, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. “I hope people see how projects like these can change lives and get involved to help other veterans.”
Much of the funding came from an anonymous donor in Ohio, but gifts poured in from in and out of El Paso and companies that provided materials, equipment and volunteers.
To donate to Habitat for Humanity of El Paso: 915-755-6633; habitatelpaso.org.