The Foster School of Medicine Class of 2024 received their first white coats as part of the time-honored White Coat Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Each of the 116 students in the class gave a short message of gratitude to those who helped them reach this milestone.
Students thanked Dionicio Alvarez, M.D., and his wife, Alice Alvarez, for sponsoring half of the white coats for the second year in a row.
The couple challenged additional donors to fund the remaining white coats for the entire class, with the Southwest Association of Hispanic American Physicians sponsoring 20 white coats. A number of TTUHSC El Paso donors and alumni donated the rest.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this marked the first year that the school’s deans didn’t place the coats on the future doctors.
More than 500 graduates of the Foster School of Medicine have become or are on their way to becoming practicing physicians.
